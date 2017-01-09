Newswise — Boston, Mass. — Massachusetts Eye and Ear has launched a health blog to provide stories and insight from experts in otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat, head and neck care) and ophthalmology (eye care) to those interested in the hospital’s mission and areas of expertise. The online publication, named Focus, covers a range of topics in the form of expert commentary on common conditions, profiles of medical and research trainees, research findings and patient stories.

“Mass. Eye and Ear occupies a special niche within the healthcare and medical research community, and we felt that our stories of fighting blindness, deafness, head and neck cancer and other conditions were in need of an online space to be shared,” said Jennifer Street, Vice President of Communications and Planning at Mass. Eye and Ear. “With Focus, our goal is to make our research, clinical care and training programs in ophthalmology and otolaryngology more accessible to our patients, who we want to have the best experience possible in the healthcare environment.”

Focus can be accessed today at focus.masseyeandear.org.

