Newswise — Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend The Society of Thoracic Surgeons 53rd Annual Meeting, Exhibition, and Press Conference, which will include late-breaking scientific research, thought-provoking lectures, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative cardiothoracic surgery products—some that are not yet available on the market. Cardiothoracic surgeons and other health care experts also will provide an update on Mycobacterium chimaera infections related to heater-cooler devices used in cardiac surgery.

What: 2017 STS 53rd Annual Meeting and Press Conference

When: Meeting is January 21-25, 2017; Press Conference is Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas, Press Office Room 352A; Press Conference Room 352B

Highlights:

• Tech-Con, which includes Shark Tank, on Saturday, January 21

• Scientific sessions Sunday, January 22 – Tuesday, January 24

• Press conference featuring three abstracts presented by leading scientific researchers on Tuesday, January 24*

• Keynote lecture by Dr. Samer Nashef, author of The Naked Surgeon: The Power and Peril of Transparency in Medicine on Tuesday, January 24

More details are available in the online advance program.

*Press Conference Schedule

10:00 – 10:05 a.m.

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Moderator: Robbin G. Cohen, MD, University of Southern California

10:05 – 10:25 a.m.

Two-Year Echocardiographic and Clinical Outcomes in 937 Intermediate Patients Undergoing Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement From the PARTNER 2A Study

Vinod H. Thourani, MD, Emory University, Atlanta, GA

10:25 – 10:45 a.m.

Parent Preferences Regarding Public Reporting of Outcomes in Congenital Heart Surgery: A Cross-Sectional Survey of Parents of Children with Congenital Heart Disease

Mallory L. Irons, MD, MBE, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

10:45 – 11:05 a.m.

Lung Cancer Screening in the Community Setting: Challenges for Adoption

Simran Randhawa, MD, Einstein Healthcare Network, Philadelphia, PA, and Doraid Jarrar, MD, FACS, FCCP, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Register: Contact Jennifer Bagley, STS Media Relations Manager at 312-202-5865 or jbagley@sts.org. The press office will be available for media use Saturday, January 21, to Tuesday, January 24, from 7:00am-5:00pm, Room 352A.



Press releases will be available in advance of meeting. Please contact STS Media Relations staff directly to schedule interviews and locate experts before and during the meeting, as well as to learn more information on the guest lecturers.

