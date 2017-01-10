Newswise — Reston, VA — The American College of Radiology (ACR) has named Jeffrey P. Kanne, MD, the College’s first “champion” in the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation Choosing Wisely Champions program. Kanne is professor, chief of thoracic imaging and radiology and vice chair of quality and safety at the University of Wisconsin (UW) School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.

This ACR honor recognizes radiologists who exemplify the College’s Choosing Wisely mission to reduce unwarranted imaging through communication with patients and families, education of referring colleagues, and implementation of appropriateness criteria and dose reduction efforts in their clinical practice.

“Dr. Kanne’s work represents significant contributions to advancing safer health care and stewardship through the Choosing Wisely program,” said Jacqueline A. Bello, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Commission on Quality and Safety. “Equally notable is that Dr. Kanne was selected by our patient advocates, emphasizing the importance of high-quality radiologic care that incorporates the needs, wants and values of our patients and communities,” said James V. Rawson, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Commission on Patient- and Family-Centered Care.

Kanne has helped create multiple ACR Appropriateness Criteria. He promoted use of appropriateness criteria across the UW enterprise as part of clinical decision support (CDS) to be integrated into electronic medical records. CDS is now used at UW ambulatory care providers, with plans to expand the program to emergency department and inpatient units.

His efforts with specialists from other departments have greatly reduced routine ordering of daily chest radiographs for patients in the UW adult intensive care unit. He also helped reduce routine pre-operative chest radiographs ordered at UW for asymptomatic, low-risk patients.

Kanne routinely provides educational sessions to residents (including those of other specialties) medical students and nursing/support staff throughout the UW health system to encourage best practices.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

To arrange an interview with Dr. Kanne, Bello or Rawson, contact Shawn Farley at 703-869-0292, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.

