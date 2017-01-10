In less than a month, US president Barack Obama will vacate the White House to make way for Donald Trump. When Obama took over there was high expectation and excitement, as he made history by being the first black person to take over the country’s highest office. Looking back to his presidency, what will we remember him for? Dinesh Sharma, Binghamton University professor and author of The Global Obama, is available to discuss the Obama legacy at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.