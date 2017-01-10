Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) earned the No. 5 spot in the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Nursing Programs rankings. The school moved into the top five from its previous No. 6 ranking, tying with the University of Cincinnati.

Commenting on the rise in online ranking, Patricia Davidson, dean of JHSON, said, “While looking strategically at our online offerings, we have remained dedicated to providing an excellent education to our students both onsite and online. Our collaborative work environments and multiple methods of learning are comprehensive yet flexible for students all over the world.”

Online options at JHSON include:

—Advanced Practice Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Clinical Nurse Specialist track (beginning Fall 2017)

—Executive DNP with in-person residencies

—Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Health Systems Management track

—Nurse Educator Certificate

—Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certificate

—Prerequisite courses

The No. 1 accredited graduate nursing program for 2017 and No. 2 for DNP programs according to U.S. News & World Report, JHSON is also ranked the best nursing program in the U.S. by Mometrix, No. 1 for its nursing master’s program by College Choice, and No. 2 in the world by QS University.

