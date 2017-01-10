Newswise — (CHICAGO) – Twenty-three physicians from Rush University Medical Center were named 'top cancer doctors' in the January 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. The list of Chicago-area doctors was compiled by Castle Connolly Medical, a health care research and information company, from a survey of fellow physicians.

Dr. Kerstin Stenson, otolaryngologist, and section head of head and neck surgery and director of the head and neck cancer program at Rush, was one of only six cancer experts photographed and featured in the issue.

Following is a list of the Rush cancer specialists identified by Chicago magazine. The physician names are arranged alphabetically by specialty.

• Bruce Orkin, colon and rectal surgery *

• Arthur R. Rhodes, dermatology

• Peter M. Jokich, diagnostic radiology *

• Philip D. Bonomi, medical oncology

• Melody A. Cobleigh, medical oncology

• Timothy M. Kuzel, medical oncology

• Richard W. Byrne, neurologic surgery

• Steven Gitelis, orthopedic surgery

• Bryan W. Rubach, otolaryngology (Rush-Copley Medical Center)

• Kerstin Stenson, otolaryngology

• Pincas Bitterman, pathology *

• Paul M. Kent, pediatric hematology and oncology

• John Q. Cook, Plastic and reconstructive surgery

• James C. Ferlmann, plastic and reconstructive surgery ( Rush-Copley Medical Center)

• George J. Kouris, plastic and reconstructive surgery

• Michael R. Silver, pulmonary disease

• Ross A. Abrams, radiation oncology *

• Katherine L. Griem, radiation oncology

• Mary Wood Molo, reproductive endocrinology and fertility

• Keith W. Millikan, surgery

• Michael J. Liptay, thoracic and cardiac surgery

• Jerome Hoeksema, urology

• Dennis A. Pessis, urology *

For the full list and an explanation of how top doctors are chosen, visit Chicago magazine.

*Doctors at Rush University Medical Center who treat patients at Rush Oak Park Hospital.

