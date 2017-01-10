Newswise — Nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals from more than 300 NICHE member and non-member hospitals located around the world will meet in Austin, TX, for the 2017 Annual NICHE (Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders) Conference, April 19-22, 2017.

This year's conference theme celebrates “25 years of Geriatric Nursing Care Excellence – Honoring our Legacy and Transforming the Future.”

This year, NICHE, in partnership with the AACN, is offering a full-day of End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) training on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, based on the ELNEC-Geriatric curriculum featuring focused modules on geriatric palliative care elaborating on physiologic changes in older adults, their medications, and their chronic conditions using a person-centered approach. Geriatric syndromes are integrated across the modules, which are being taught by national ELNEC faculty: Dr. Betty Ferrell; Dr. Carol Long; and Dr. Dorothy Wholihan. Additionally, the modules provide a plethora of patient and family education materials, along with evidence-based assessment tools, to augment pain and symptom management, and they include supplemental teaching strategies for educating unlicensed personnel that work with geriatric patients and their families.

Attendees at the annual NICHE conference share evidence-based innovations and research. NICHE supports hospitals, long-term care and other healthcare organizations in meeting one of the most critical challenges of our times: quality care of older adults.

Continuing education credit will be provided for each session attended. For complete conference information and to register, visit: http://conference.nicheprogram.org/overview/.



What to expect from this year’s conference:

• Inspiring speaker presentations—conference keynote speakers include:

• Dean Eileen Sullivan-Marx, PhD, RN, FAAN, NYU Meyers

• Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, The John A. Hartford Foundation

• Sharon Inouye, MD, MPH, Institute for Aging Research

• Teepa Snow, MS, OTR/L, FAOTA, Positive Approach, LLC

• Research updates from national leaders in the field of older adult acute care

• Intimate roundtable discussions

• Interactive presentations from successful NICHE programs

• Opportunities to network with colleagues in geriatrics and gerontology

Who’s attending:

• Chief Nursing Officers, administrators, and managers

• Geriatric specialists in any discipline

• Advance practice nurses and educators

• Nurses in any specialization who work with an older adult population

• Staff nurses with responsibility for older adult patients

• Faculty with education and research responsibilities in the area of acute geriatric care

• Representatives from new, developed, and aspiring NICHE sites

NICHE celebrates 25 years with new programming including roundtables and:

• research updates from national leaders in the field

• in-depth discussions showcasing quality improvement and practice improvement projects

• interactive presentations from successful NICHE programs,

• and opportunities to network with colleagues in geriatrics and gerontology.

There will also be a NICHE Conference App available for download that will allow access to the conference schedule, keynote biographies, sponsors, site floor plans and social media.

Future Conferences

• 2018 Annual NICHE Conference, April 10-13, 2018 Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Atlanta, GA

• 2019 Annual NICHE Conference, April 9-12, 2019 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, Orlando, FL

About NICHE

NICHE (Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders) is the leading nurse-driven program designed to help hospitals improve the care of older adults. Based at the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, NICHE has over 680 hospitals and healthcare facilities in 46 states, plus internationally in Canada, Bermuda, and Singapore.

NICHE’s vision is for all patients 65 and over to be given sensitive and exemplary care. NICHE’s mission is to provide the evidence-based practice tools and principles to practitioners in healthcare facilities to achieve patient centered care for older adults.

Earning the NICHE designation demonstrates a hospital or affiliate's organizational commitment and continued progress in improving quality, enhancing the patient and family experience, and supporting the hospital or other healthcare organization's efforts to serve its communities.

About New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing

NYU Meyers College of Nursing is a global leader in nursing education, research, and practice. It offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Master of Science and Post-Master’s Certificate Programs, a Doctor of Philosophy in Research Theory and Development, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. For more information, visit https://nursing.nyu.edu/