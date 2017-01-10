Newswise — FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – The rankings by U.S. News & World Report of college and university online programs are out, and Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is proud to announce that three online programs have been honored. NSU's Criminal Justice graduate program was ranked 26th out of 41 programs; its Education graduate program was 84th out of approximately 200 (up 11 spots from 2016); and its Nursing graduate program was 47th out of more than 100 ranked programs (up two spots from 2016.)

"These rankings show that NSU continues moving in the right direction, and as part of our Vision 2020, that we're recognized as a premier, private, not-for-profit university of quality and distinction," said NSU's President Dr. George Hanbury. "Online education is at the foundation of NSU – it's in our DNA – and we're a leader in this educational delivery method. Reaching students and providing educational opportunities that best suit their needs is something we're very proud of and something we're committed to today, tomorrow and well into the future."

The online graduate programs are ranked based on a variety of criteria, including: student engagement; faculty credentials and training; student services and technology; admissions selectivity; and peer reputation.

• NSU's non clinical M.S.N. program in the College of Nursing offers three unique concentrations of study including Nursing Informatics, Nursing Education, and Health Systems Leadership. The clinical M.S.N., APRN program prepares nurses for advance level nursing practice. For more information, please visit us ONLINE.

• NSU's criminal justice graduate program, which is part of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, is offered entirely online. This format allows students to participate in courses from anywhere in the world and provides flexibility in completing a master's degree while providing time for students to continue their current career if need be. NSU's master's program in criminal justice is designed for those interested in careers in several areas, including, but not limited to: police officer; detective; FBI special agent; DEA agent; Secret Service special agent; Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) special agent; and Federal Air Marshall. For more information, please visit us ONLINE.

• NSU's Fischler College of Education offers an extensive array of master's degree specializations in education, offered on-site or online, that prepare educators to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow. Our most popular and in-demand programs include: Curriculum Instruction & Technology; Educational Leadership; Exceptional Student Education; and Management and Administration of Educational Programs. For more information, please visit us ONLINE.

You can view U.S. News and World Report’s 2017 rankings ONLINE.

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): Located in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is a dynamic research institution dedicated to providing high-quality educational programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and first-professional degree levels. A private, not-for-profit institution, NSU has campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, while maintaining a presence online globally. For more than 50 years, NSU has been awarding degrees in a wide range of fields, while fostering groundbreaking research and an impactful commitment to community. Classified as a research university with "high research activity" by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is 1 of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie's Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private, not-for-profit institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education's criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution.


