WHAT: Twenty-five of the nation’s top thought leaders are gathering Jan. 13-14 at the Westin Hotel in downtown Phoenix to determine emerging topics in health care payment reform and produce a definitive summary of their recommendations to offer to policymakers.



Immediately following the summit, several participants will be available to speak with members of the media.



Newswise — The Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care Payment Reform Summit will convene subject matter experts from around the country, including the voice of patients, to inform the development of alternative payment models. The objective is to ensure access to, and sustainability of, high-quality health care in America. With a focus on the needs of patients, the expert participants will examine data drawn from a variety of sources to assess the impact of various payment models on patient access and patterns of health care use.



The summit’s theme is “Strengthening Healthcare Access for the Complex Patient,” and attendees will explore these following topics:



• Working toward high-quality, accessible health care

• Understanding complexity through the lens of risk adjustment

• Attributing and measuring costs of care for complex patients

• Measuring and rewarding quality of care



WHEN: Jan. 14, 1 p.m. (Arizona time, MST)



WHERE: The audio news conference call-in number is 888-224-7954 (toll-free).

Please dial in at 12:50 p.m. MST, as the briefing will start promptly at 1 p.m. MST.

Callers will be muted during the formal remarks portion of the audio news conference, and can ask questions during the Q&A portion.



WHO: Q&A participants include Elliott S. Fisher, M.D., MPH, Director, The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice (opening remarks), and representatives from Mayo Clinic, Arizona State University and others.



RSVP: RSVP to Jim McVeigh, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, at mcveigh.jim@mayo.edu.

###



About the Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care

The alliance is developing comprehensive improvements in the science of health care delivery and practice ─ all toward one goal: continually advancing patient care. Together, the recognized world leader in patient care, education and research, and the nation's No. 1-ranked university for innovation are combining expertise from every corner of health care — doctors to bioengineers to business experts — for an adaptive approach to preparing the next generation of health care pioneers and practitioners in our communities. For more information, visit http://www.mayo.asu.edu.



About Arizona State University

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. Arizona State University measures itself by those it includes ─ not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, Arizona State University pursues research that contributes to the public good, and Arizona State University assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it. For more information, visit asu.edu.



About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, whole-person care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit http://www.mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/.



