Title: Jason Wright, MD, Chief, Gynecologic Oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Recognizing the critical need to improve national vaccination rates for the human papillomavirus virus (HPV) along with incidence rates of HPV-associated cancers that continue to rise, New York-Presbyterian and the nation’s top cancer centers today jointly endorsed the updated HPV vaccine recommendations.

“The current recommendations make HPV vaccination easier for boys and girls and will hopefully help to increase the use of vaccination,” said Dr. Wright. “The HPV vaccine is highly efficacious in the prevention of cervical cancer. With proper screening and prevention techniques such as vaccination, the number of women who develop cervical cancer can be dramatically reduced.”

• From 3 doses to 2: The new guidelines from the CDC recommend that children aged 11 to 12 should receive two doses of the HPV vaccine at least six months apart. Adolescents and young adults older than 15 should continue to complete the three-dose series.

• Incidence rates in the US: Each year in the United States, nearly 39,000 new HPV-related cancers are diagnosed. This includes roughly 15,800 men and 23,000 women. (CDC)

• HPV connection and cancer: HPV is responsible for almost all cervical cancers, more than 90 percent of anal cancer, roughly two-thirds of oropharyngeal cancers and the majority of vulvar, vaginal and penile cancers. (CDC)

• Cancer prevention: The majority of these cancers could be prevented with the HPV vaccine, which has been proven safe and effective. The two-dose 9-valent vaccine on the market is most encouraged as it covers 9 types of HPV, notes Dr. Wright.

• Rising rates of HPV-related cancers: The incidence of these cancers is rapidly increasing, and vaccination rates remain low across the U.S., with just 41.9 percent of girls and 28.1 percent of boys completing the recommended vaccine series.

• Call to action for parents and pediatricians: Oncologists are asking pediatricians to recommend HPV vaccination if an effort to improve vaccination rates, so thousands of lives can be saved in the future

