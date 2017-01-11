 
Expert on the Ethics of Autonomous Vehicles Available for Comment on Stories, Including Those About Self-Driving Car Startup Waymo

    • Thomas Powers, Director of the University of Delaware’s Center for Science, Ethics & Public Policy, can tackle the ethics angle of autonomous or self-driving vehicles. He has given talks recently on the subject and also has a paper in the works. Powers can comment on stories about Waymo, the self-driving car startup. Later this month, the company - formerly the Google self-driving car project - will be rolling out its fleet of self-driving minivans onto public roads for the first time.

