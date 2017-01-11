Newswise — BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – January 11, 2016 – Southern Research announced today the hiring of Michael Catalano as vice president and general counsel. In this role, he will lead both the Intellectual Property and Contracts teams in working closely with all four Southern Research divisions to identify areas of IP growth and to cultivate external and internal operations. For over 20 years, Catalano has served in leadership roles across diverse industries, such as commercial and corporate law, healthcare, and entertainment, where he has gained expertise in business development, acquisitions, operations, and IP.

“Southern Research is pleased to welcome Michael and his remarkable legal and financial expertise,” said Southern Research President and CEO Art Tipton, Ph.D. “We look forward to the impact his wide-ranging experience will have across our diverse portfolio of projects.”

Prior to Southern Research, Catalano was general counsel and privacy officer at Influence Health, where he focused on transactions, strategic initiatives, and corporate compliance. His experience previous to Influence Health includes: chief operating officer, corporate secretary and general counsel for Nashville, Tennessee-based SilverStaff Inc., a privately-funded healthcare development company that launched and operated a disease management company; vice president of finance for Caesars Entertainment Inc.; and senior development counsel for pharmacy health care provider CVS Caremark. Catalano began his career as an associate with Birmingham-based law firm Sirote & Permutt P.C., where he practiced in commercial litigation and corporate transactions.

“I am honored to be a part of the Southern Research team as it enters an exciting period of growth. It is a rare opportunity to be a part of a team that is working to solve the world’s hardest problems and actually delivering on that promise,” said Catalano. “I am humbled by the intellect and experience that surrounds me here, and I have a lot to learn from this incredible team. My experience across several highly-regulated industries will allow me to bring a fresh set of eyes to the opportunities in this organization, and I welcome the challenges ahead.“

Catalano earned a J.D. from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, and he holds an MBA in finance from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management. He earned his Bachelor of the Arts degree from DePauw University.

About Southern Research

Southern Research is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) research institution with nearly 500 scientists and engineers working to solve some of the world’s hardest problems across four key divisions: Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Engineering, and Energy & Environment. Founded in 1941, the institution has built a trusted name for itself in continually working with some of the world’s leading organizations, including the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA, major aerospace firms, the nation’s largest utility companies, and other private and government organizations. Headquartered in Birmingham, Southern Research has additional laboratories and offices in Wilsonville and Huntsville, Alabama; Frederick, Maryland; Durham, North Carolina; Cartersville, Georgia; and Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.southernresearch.org/.

