Dr. Jane Holl

Mary Harris Thompson Professor of Pediatrics and Preventive Medicine

Director, Center for Healthcare Studies

Director, Center for Education in Health Sciences

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Email: j-holl@northwestern.edu

Phone: 312-503-5561 (office)

Expert topics: Affordable Care Act (and potential repeal, replace of the ACA); Health care coverage for low-income, underrepresented minority populations; pediatrics; food allergies in children

The Republicans are not adhering to the fundamental concept of insurance, Holl said. “The talk on the street in Washington is there is no consensus on what the replacement to Affordable Care Act should be if it is repealed. We know that there are some flaws in the Affordable Care Act, but repealing it outright would be just complete chaos for the U.S. health care system. Our health care system is an integral part of our economy, and this uncertainty would likely affect the stock market and could lead many insurers to pull out of providing insurance because they don’t know what the new model will be."