Both stand behind vaccines and believe they are safe, effective and save lives. Here is a statement put out by the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s of Alabama on the issue:



In response to news reports suggesting a possible new federal commission on immunizations, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Pediatrics and Children’s of Alabama reiterate their strong support of the use of vaccines according to the schedule recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The scientific evidence and public health statistics are comprehensive and compelling – vaccines are safe, vaccines are effective, and vaccines save lives. Claims that the current schedule of vaccines are unsafe have been disproven. Delaying vaccines leaves children and communities at risk. We want to partner with all parents and guardians to give the children of Alabama the chance to grow up without the menace of diseases that in past decades killed so many children before adulthood.



