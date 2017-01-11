In a post published today on CaliforniaWaterBlog.com, UC Davis Center for Watershed Science’s Jay Lund says that, in terms of surface water, most of California is no longer in drought.”



He notes the drought’s lasting impacts for state forests, and that groundwater supplies in parts of the southern Central Valley might never recover to pre-drought levels.



Read his overview and perspective in the post, “Tails of California’s Drought.”



Lund can be reached at jrlund@ucdavis.edu.