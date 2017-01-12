FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mount Sinai’s Manish Arora, PhD, MPH Receives Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers

Newswise — (NEW YORK, NY) January 12, 2017 – Manish Arora, PhD, MPH, Vice Chair of the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), has been named a recipient of the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the United States Government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.

Dr. Arora is an environmental epidemiologist and exposure biologist with a clinical background in dentistry. As the Director of Exposure Biology at the Senator Frank Lautenberg Environmental Health Sciences Laboratory at ISMMS, Dr. Arora focuses his research on effects of prenatal and early childhood chemical exposures on lifelong health trajectories. He is known for his work on biomarkers, which uses human deciduous and permanent teeth to reconstruct the timing of exposure to various harmful chemicals and essential nutrients. His methods are being applied to the study of outcomes that are national health priorities, including autism and children’s neurodevelopment. Dr. Arora has also undertaken research on the intersection of oral and systemic health with the environment.

More information on his research can be seen in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30g8N6EaenQ&feature=youtu.be.

The Presidential Early Career Awards highlight the key role that the Administration places in encouraging and accelerating American innovation to grow our economy and tackle our greatest challenges. The awards, established by President Clinton in 1996, are coordinated by the Office of Science and Technology Policy within the Executive Office of the President. Awardees are selected for their pursuit of innovative research at the frontiers of science and technology and their commitment to community service as demonstrated through scientific leadership, public education, or community outreach.

