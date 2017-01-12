Newswise — For the third straight year, the top spot belongs to Temple University’s Fox School of Business.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the Fox School’s Online MBA program No. 1 in the nation, according to the publication’s 2017 ranking of the best online MBA programs, which was released Jan. 10. Fox’s Online MBA again received a perfect score of 100, and has earned the No. 1 ranking by U.S. News each year since 2015.

U.S. News also ranked the Fox Online Bachelor of Business Administration program, which climbed four places to reach No. 2 in the nation – its highest ranking in program history.

“When we launched the Online MBA program in 2009 and the Online BBA in 2012, we chose to build our digital-learning model from the inside out,” said Dr. M. Moshe Porat, Dean of the Fox School of Business. “We hired video editors, instructional designers, and everyone in between to comprise our Online & Digital Learning team. Our team has embraced the Fox School’s mission to deliver the same top-ranked MBA and BBA programs across a consistent, user-friendly, online format. We admit the same quality of students, apply the same rigor, and utilize the same award-winning faculty. The results speak for themselves, and it is an honor that our online programs have been recognized by U.S. News as the benchmark for others in the United States.”

U.S. News scores online business programs based upon student engagement; peer reputation; faculty credentials and training; student services and technology; and admissions selectivity.

Flexibility is a key component to the Fox Online MBA. The program features what Fox has coined “a curriculum carousel,” which offers multiple entry points throughout the calendar year. Students can pursue the degree at their pace, and can register for one or up to three courses per semester. Each course is delivered one at a time over four weeks, and the program can be completed in as quickly as 20 months.

“Our programs meet the needs of today’s busy professional,” said Dr. Darin Kapanjie, Academic Director of the Fox Online MBA and Online BBA programs. “Our MBA students, for example, enroll with an average of 12 years professional experience, which is something unique to Fox’s program. With that experience, we know our students are juggling both professional and personal responsibilities. At the same time, they want a rigorous and collaborative program.”

The Fox Online MBA, the only Greater Philadelphia-based program to have been ranked among U.S. News’ top 50, opens with a weeklong residency at Temple University’s Main Campus in Philadelphia. The residency features a leadership course, networking, team building, professional development and special events.

From there, each subsequent online course employs a flipped-classroom approach, a 24/7, on-demand format that allows students to complete readings and academic videos at their pace and collaborate with their peers and professors through digital dialogue. Then, in an integrated online classroom setting, they are able to put what they have learned into practice. They can do so through Fox’s Video Vault, a collection of more than 2,000 academic videos produced by Fox faculty, a searchable archive of HD-quality, mobile-friendly, transcribed videos produced by Fox faculty.

The same technological support, award-winning faculty, educational prestige, and career development resources are available to students enrolled in Fox’s Online BBA program. Launched in 2012, the program’s ascension to No. 2 in U.S. News’ national rankings marks its highest in program history.

“Technology, innovation, and collaboration are pillars of the Fox online programs,” Kapanjie said. “We’ll stay on top if we continue to recruit top-notch students and work together as a team to provide the elite curriculum to our online population.”