Newswise — The Vasculitis Foundation (VF) has released its 2016 VF Research Funding Report detailing the organization's research initiatives since 2012.

A PDF version of this report can be found at: http://www.vasculitisfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/2016-VF-Research-Report.Final_RS.12.2016.pdf

Since 2002, the Vasculitis Foundation has funded 42 studies in Australia, Austria, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, and the United States.

Joyce Kullman, Executive Director of the Vasculitis Foundation, says the organization continues to be the world’s largest private funding source for research covering the broad spectrum of the vasculitides. "Last February the VF broke the $2,000,000 mark in funding," explained Kullman. "The VF Research Program annually funds $150,000 in new research through one or two-year grants. These grants allow researchers to obtain initial data that may then be used to compete for larger grants from the National Institutes of Health or other such institutions."

The report details the VF Fellowship Program and includes profiles of the researchers who have been awarded these VF grants. The VF Fellowship Program provides the opportunity for one- or two-year tracks designed to support the training of physician-scientists who wish to gain clinical expertise in vasculitis, and who may also aspire to pursue an investigational research career in this field.

Kullman says the report is also a testament to the generosity of the VF's donors. "We especially thank all of the donors who support our mission to fund these researchers. We are helping to train a new generation of researchers and doctors who are conducting these studies that we believe will ultimately result in greater diagnostic and treatment outcomes in vasculitis patients," said Kullman.

Currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary, the Vasculitis Foundation (VF) supports and empowers patients through education, awareness and research. Since 2001 the VF has funded over $2,000,000 to research the cause and treatment of vasculitis. The Research Program funds studies seeking the cause(s) of vasculitis, more effective treatments and a cure for vasculitis. The VF Medical Consultants are among the world's finest and most experienced doctors who care for patients and conduct research. The Vasculitis Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. www.VasculitisFoundation.org

