 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Innovative Breast Reconstruction: An Amazing Result Enhances Self-Esteem

Article ID: 667621

Released: 12-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Women's Health, Surgery
KEYWORDS
  • BRCA, Breast Cancer, DIEP flap, Yale Cancer Center, Breast Reconstruction

    • Brigid Killelea, MD, MPH, FACS, Associate Professor of Surgery (Oncology)

    Available at brigid.killelea@yale.edu and (203)200.2328

    Dr. Killelea earned a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University prior to graduating from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She proceeded to do her General Surgery Residency at New York City’s St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Center followed by a dual fellowship in breast surgical oncology at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt / Beth Israel Medical Center in Manhattan. Since agreeing to join the Yale faculty in 2009, her partnership with prominent domestic / international peers has earned her the reputation as a clinical innovator and leading voice within the breast surgery community.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!