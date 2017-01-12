Brigid Killelea, MD, MPH, FACS, Associate Professor of Surgery (Oncology)

Available at brigid.killelea@yale.edu and (203)200.2328

Dr. Killelea earned a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University prior to graduating from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She proceeded to do her General Surgery Residency at New York City’s St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Center followed by a dual fellowship in breast surgical oncology at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt / Beth Israel Medical Center in Manhattan. Since agreeing to join the Yale faculty in 2009, her partnership with prominent domestic / international peers has earned her the reputation as a clinical innovator and leading voice within the breast surgery community.