Newswise — Upcoming exhibits and programs presented by the University of Illinois at Chicago’s African American Cultural Center will build upon the center’s programming theme of “Remedy,” with a focus on healing practices to soothe the pain of violence.

“A Year of Remedies,” the center’s 2016-2017 multidisciplinary program, features the upcoming exhibits “On Beauty and Heritage,” “‘Cintio Vitier’ Cuban Youth Arts Project,” and “A Choreography of Contagion: Absence and Presence of Black Bodies in Public Health Campaigns.”

Related programming and activities begin with two opening receptions Jan. 18. Tours and workshops continue throughout the spring semester. Admission to the exhibits and programs is free and open to the public. More information is available at (312) 996-9549 or online.

Exhibition details:

“On Beauty and Heritage: A fabric art exhibition”

Opening reception: Jan. 18, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Winter closing reception: Mar. 15, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Spring closing reception: June 28, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Exhibition on view: Jan. 18 – Mar. 15, Mar. 29 – June 28, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and by appointment

Where: UIC African American Cultural Center Gallery, Addams Hall, Room 207, 830 S. Halsted St.

Co-curated by the center’s postdoctoral associate Mario LaMothe and Chicago fabric artist Jim S. Smoote II, the winter installment of this exhibition showcases the works of Smoote, Reneau Diallo, Jamin Mahan and Trish Williams. The Community Remedy Quilt made by UIC students, faculty, staff and community partners in the fall will be displayed. The project was inspired by African American quilting traditions and communities, and adapts the center’s “Year of Remedies” theme.

“‘Cintio Vitier’ Cuban Youth Arts Project: A visual arts exhibition”

Opening reception: Jan. 18, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Winter closing reception: Mar. 15, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Spring closing reception: June 28, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Exhibition on view: Jan. 18 – June 28, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and by appointment

Where: UIC African American Cultural Center Library, Addams Hall, Room 200, 830 S. Halsted St.

Exhibition makes its U.S. debut with abstract, acrylic, watercolor, portrait, landscape and mixed media works, and features work by young visual artists from Havana, Cuba’s “Cintio Vitier” community socio-cultural project. Curated by Chicago-area sculptor and visual artist Alphonso “Piloto” Nieves Ruiz.

“A Choreography of Contagion: Absence and Presence of Black Bodies in Health Visual Culture”

Exhibition on view: Jan. 17 – June 2, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: UIC Library of the Health Sciences, Special Collections and University Archives, 1750 W. Polk St.

Exhibition explores how people of African descent have been represented in public health campaigns. Curated by Mario LaMothe.