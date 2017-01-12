SAVE THE DATE – PRACTICE MANAGEMENT Jan. 27 -29, 2017

“Critical Changes, Critical Strategies”

Newswise — WHAT: The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) will host PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2017, a three-day meeting for its members and practice management staff. The media are invited to attend.

PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2017 panels and presentations will include:

• Strategic planning – what is it and why is it so important?

• Strategies for aligning hospitals and anesthesia practices

• Getting the practitioners point of view on strategic planning

• Perioperative Surgical Home – where does the model stand?

• Accountable Care Organizations – efficiency matters

• Comprehensive care for joint replacement & bundled payments

• MACRA – what it is & what comes next?

• Hot topics in anesthesia

Additionally, on Jan. 27, six pre-conferences will be presented on: The Basics of Practice Management; Building Effective Leaders; LEAN Management in Health Care; Developing a Value Proposition; Billing, Coding and Compliance; and Building Blocks for Practice Transformation: Physician/Administrator Teams.

WHO: Dozens of world-renowned speakers, physician anesthesiologists and industry professionals representing every facet of the specialty, including featured speakers Lisa Bielamowicz, M.D., executive director and chief medical officer at the Advisory Board and Daniel Silverman, M.D., MPA, of Daniel Silverman & Associates, Morgan Executive Development Institute CMO and executive coach,

who will address, “How Great Doctors Become Great Leaders: The What, How and Why of Intentional Leadership.”

WHEN: Friday, January 27 – 29, 2017

WHERE: Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center

1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, Texas 76051 – 817-778-1000

WHY: In today’s continually evolving health care environment, medical professionals and physician anesthesiologists need to stay informed about the latest changes and advances in practice management. Understanding current trends and obtaining the necessary tools to conduct a careful and comprehensive assessment of practice operations and financial management are essential to success.

