Newswise — LOS ANGELES -- Philippe Friedlich, MD, MSEpi, MBA, has been selected as division chief of Neonatology and director of the Center for Fetal and Neonatal Medicine (CFNM) at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In this role, he will oversee the Division’s clinical, training and research efforts. The Division’s integrated team is part of the CFNM, along with the CHLA Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the Institute of Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

This multi-institutional collaboration led by CHLA brings the hospital together with the LAC+USC Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Providence Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint John’s Health Center and Good Samaritan Hospital—including the expertise of more than 25 pediatric medical, surgical and radiology divisions.

The Center for Fetal and Neonatal Medicine is home to the 58-bed Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation Newborn and Infant Critical Care Unit at CHLA. Here, infants have access to Level IV, state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment services and consultations from faculty of virtually all existing pediatric subspecialties. CHLA is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for neonatology care in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals survey. For 2016-2017, the CFNM was ranked the top neonatal center in California and seventh nationally.

“Dr. Friedlich is a longtime and highly respected member of the CHLA family,” says Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “We look forward to Philippe’s ongoing leadership of the Center for Fetal and Neonatal Medicine, which provides advanced care for more than 2,000 critically ill newborns and infants and mothers-to-be in the Greater Los Angeles area each year.”

Friedlich, a Malibu resident, is also a professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC). A fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, he holds memberships with the Society of Pediatric Research and the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Perinatal Pediatrics. He is also a member of the California Children’s Medical Services/California Children’s Services NICU Technical Advisory Committee.

After earning his medical degree at USC, Friedlich completed his pediatric residency and internship at CHLA. He also completed a fellowship in neonatal and perinatal medicine at the USC Women’s and Children’s Hospital before joining the faculty of the Division of Neonatal Medicine in 1998. In 2004, he completed a Master of Science in applied biostatistics and epidemiology at USC and earned an MBA in medical management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 2006.

Friedlich’s research interests include the epidemiology of congenital malformations and neonatal health care delivery and outcomes. He directs the Epidemiology Research Program, which provides guidance for neonatal fellows and other investigators interested in epidemiology and outcomes research in newborn infants. He has published over 150 abstracts, peer-reviewed articles and book chapters and supports strong research collaborations between surgical, medical and health care-related disciplines in areas of clinical, translational and basic science.

“Under Dr. Friedlich’s direction, education and training will continue to be priorities for the Division, providing an environment that supports the care of critically ill neonates and the educational experience for the largest neonatal fellowship program in Southern California,” says Roberta Williams, MD, interim chair of the hospital’s Department of Pediatrics. “The division will also focus on training for neonatal nurses, respiratory therapists and others dedicated to saving and improving the lives of our most vulnerable newborns.”

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

