Jan. 12, 2017



Experts available to speak on cybersecurity, Russia

Newswise — CHICAGO – In light of the U.S. investigation into Russian hacking, DePaul University faculty experts are available to provide insight and commentary on cybersecurity and cyberhacking. Political scientists also can discuss how the controversy could impact the relationship between the United States and Russia.

Available experts include:

Jacob Furst, Professor and Director of the School of Computing, College of Computing and Digital Media. Furst is an expert on computer vision and artificial intelligence, internet and e-commerce security and privacy, and homeland security issues in technology. Furst can discuss how the United States is seeking to establish international norms for cyber-related conflict. “As is typical with technology, policy always lags behind practice,” said Furst. “Nations are clearly able to engage in cyber conflict, yet there are no international agreements on how it should be conducted. Conventional conflict has many such agreements. I expect, as with conventional warfare, we will need to see really destructive results before nations actually come to the table to talk about cyber-conflict norms. The other thing to consider is that the U.S. might need to exhibit strong attack capability before other nations see us as a credible threat and are thus motivated to talk.” Furst can be reached at 312-919-3980 or jfurst@depaul.edu.

Jean-Philippe Labruyere, Senior Professional Lecturer in the School of Computing, College of Computing and Digital Media. Labruyere is an expert on cybersecurity, networking and telecom, critical infrastructure protection and internet of things. “When it comes to the acceptable and unacceptable use of cyber weapons, we are in a situation similar to the beginning of the nuclear weapon age,” said Labruyere. “No parties have any idea how to handle it or how it should even be negotiated. And, with cyber weapons, we really do not know the consequences or each party’s ability to retaliate. In addition, the defensive threat profile that’s needed to defend against cyberattacks differs vastly from country to country.” Labruyere can be reached at 312-362-5550 or jpl@depaul.edu.

Filipo Sharevski, Assistant Professor in the School of Computing, College of Computing and Digital Media. Sharevski is an expert on cybersecurity, information assurance and security, cyber operations, digital and cyber forensics and advanced wireless mobile networks. “In the cyber realm, the advanced players are those who have strong support from their governments, for example the Federal Security Service in Russia, People’s Liberation Army in China and Federal Intelligence Service in Germany,” said Sharevski. “Big players, including Russia, have a lot of talent to choose from too, so it is not that hard to recruit people to do cyber operations. The cyber-related conflict is a new type of conflict and all the players are still testing the capabilities and the potential of cyber operations. We still don’t have agreed rules of engagement for cyber-conflict.” Sharevski can be reached at 765-714-9574 or fsharevs@depaul.edu.

Richard Farkas, Professor of Political Science, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. Farkas is an expert on Central and East European politics; Russia, Ukraine and Bosnia; and conflict and post-conflict states in the region. He is also available to discuss U.S. influences on international elections. “Hacking has been going on for a long time, and there is little, if any, doubt about that,” said Farkas. “It’s happening, and it’s happening on a very large scale. The reason we know that for certain is that there are a number of U.S. government agencies investigating and there’s a redundancy among many private firms that are doing their own work. They are all coming up with this pattern that’s reaffirming this notion that it’s actually happening.” He can be reached at 847-251-2671 or dfarkas@depaul.edu.

Tom Mockaitis, Professor of History, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. Mockaitis is an expert on terrorism, counterterrorism, Europe, defense and arms control, and war. "The Russia-U.S. election incident reveals the vulnerability of complex, technologically dependent societies to cyberattacks by states, terrorist groups and rogue individuals," said Mockaitis. Mockaitis can be reached at 773-325-7471 or tmockait@depaul.edu.

