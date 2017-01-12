Newswise — Washington, D.C. (January 12, 2017) – Today, Humayun J. Chaudhry, DO, MACP, President and CEO of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), sent a letter to President-Elect Donald J. Trump, affirming FSMB’s commitment to working with the incoming Administration on promoting quality health care in the United States.

In the letter, Dr. Chaudhry writes, “On behalf of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), I would like to express our readiness to work with your incoming Administration to ensure that state medical boards continue to play a central role in shaping the future of medical regulation by protecting the public and increasing access to quality health care in the United States.”

The letter identifies four major priorities in which the FSMB believes it can work with the incoming Administration as it begins to define and implement its health care policies.

The full text of Dr. Chaudhry’s letter to President-Elect Trump is below:

January 12, 2017

President-Elect Donald J. Trump

Trump-Pence Transition Team

1717 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20006

Dear President-Elect Trump:

On behalf of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), I would like to express our readiness to work with your incoming Administration to ensure that state medical boards continue to play a central role in shaping the future of medical regulation by protecting the public and promoting quality health care in the United States.

Founded in 1912, the Federation of State Medical Boards is the national non-profit organization whose members are the 70 state medical and osteopathic licensing and disciplinary boards of the U.S. and its territories. The FSMB leads by promoting excellence in medical practice, licensure, and regulation as the national resource and voice on behalf of state medical and osteopathic boards in their protection of the public.

As your Administration defines and implements its health care policies, the FSMB has identified the following priorities in which we believe we can work together:

• Encouraging the proactive work by states to support medical license portability by enacting the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact. The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact is a new, voluntary pathway for expedited physician licensure that expands access to quality health care, especially in rural and underserved communities.

• Strengthening our shared commitment to remove barriers and accelerate access to telemedicine services, especially for our nation’s military personnel and veterans, in a safe and accountable manner.

• Continuing to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), to combat the misuse and abuse of opioids, while simultaneously balancing access for patients with legitimate needs.

• Understanding and acknowledging the inherent value of state medical boards in protecting the public and expressing concern about federal interference with states’ medical regulatory autonomy.

The FSMB welcomes the opportunity to work with your Administration on these priorities, as well as initiatives focused on promoting quality health care in the United States.

Sincerely,



Humayun J. Chaudhry, DO, MACP

President and CEO

About the Federation of State Medical Boards

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a national non-profit organization representing all medical boards within the United States and its territories that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians and, in some jurisdictions, other health care professionals. The FSMB serves as the voice for state medical boards, supporting them through education, assessment, research and advocacy while providing services and initiatives that promote patient safety, quality health care and regulatory best practices. To learn more about FSMB, visit http://www.fsmb.org. You can also follow FSMB on Twitter (@theFSMB).

