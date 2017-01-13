 
President-Elect and Congress Are Pushing Obama Into Most Active "Lame-Duck" Period in Post World-War II Era, Scholar Says

Released: 13-Jan-2017

Georgia State University

Government/Law, U.S. Elections News, U.S. Politics, Local - Atlanta Metro
  • Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan,
  • George W. Bush, presidential legacies, Presidency, Inauguration, lame duck president ,
  • Lame Duck
    • Credit: Meg Buscema, Georgia State University

      Daniel P. Franklin, Associate Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University

    President Barack Obama's final days in office have been, and will ultimately be, the busiest "lame duck" days of any two-term president since World War II, a political scientist specializing in the presidency said.

    "Compared to almost any other lame-duck president, President Obama will have a very busy schedule in his last week in office," said Daniel P. Franklin, associate professor of political science at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

    Franklin is the author of "Pitiful Giants: Presidents in their Final Term," looking at the looking at the final terms of recent presidents and their legacies.

    None of the two-term presidents detailed in the book -- Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush -- had their legacies challenged in the same jarring way that Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans are working toward in demolishing President Obama's legacy, he said.

    "It has rarely been the case that an incoming president-elect has been so transparent in his desire to wipe out the legacy of his predecessor," Franklin explained. "Trump is practically goading Obama into a response."

    Franklin can be reached at dpfranklin@gsu.edu, or 404-413-6182 (office). His cell contact is visible in the contact box to registrants of Newswise who are logged into the system. For assistance in reaching Franklin by mobile phone, contact Jeremy Craig, public relations coordinator at Georgia State University, at jcraig@gsu.edu or 404-413-1374.

    For more about Franklin, visit http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/daniel-p-franklin/.

