Creighton U Cuba Experts Available to Talk on End of 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy
Released: 13-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST
A group of Creighton University professors and experts on Cuba, the authors of the 2007 "Report on the Resolution of Outstanding Property Claims Between Cuba & the United States," are available to talk about the Obama Administration's termination of the 1995 policy allowing Cubans who arrive in the U.S. without a visa to stay. Michael J. Kelly, Patrick J. Borchers, Erika Moreno and Richard C. Witmer can be reached via phone or email. Satellite and TV interviews are available on the LTN Global Network at the Creighton U studio.