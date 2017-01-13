Allergist Betsy Jaffe MD: Intro Solids Before Peanut Foods W/ Infants; Thin Smooth PB w/ Pureed Fruit or Warm Water
Article ID: 667711
Released: 13-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: University of Vermont
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Elizabeth Jaffe, M.D., Ph.D., clinical associate professor of pediatrics has practiced at Timber Lane Allergy & Asthma Associates in South Burlington, Vt., for the past 16 years. She received a Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Washington in 1988, an M.D. from the University of Washington in 1993 and completed a pediatrics residency at UVM in 1997 and a fellowship in allergy/immunology at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in 2000.