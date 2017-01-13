Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School claim they've found a new way to tell if a man's prostate cancer will come back and kill him after treatment. NBC National covered the study: http://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/study-finds-new-way-pinpoint-dangerous-prostate-cancer-n706151

This is huge news in men’s health. Prostate cancer is very common, showing up in 240,000 U.S. men every year. It kills about 30,000 a year.



Dr. Schaeffer is a huge advocate of PSA testing. He was Ben Stiller’s surgeon and thanks to PSA testing, Stiller’s cancer was detected early enough to save his life!



Here’s a clip from the TODAY show with Dr. Schaeffer and his patient Ben Stiller: http://blog.nm.org/home/dr-edward-m-schaeffer-and-actor-ben-stiller-discuss-the-topic-of-prostate-cancer-on-the-today-show

He would like to get the conversation going and encourage men to speak up to their physicians about PSA testing. 1 in 7 men will get prostate cancer.