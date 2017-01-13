K. Drew Devenport directs the University of Arkansas School of Law Immigration Clinic and teaches immigration law. In his practice, Devenport has concentrated on representing clients on a wide variety of immigration issues, ranging from family-based immigration applications to representing clients in the Immigration Court located in Memphis, Tennessee. His main focus within the firm continues to be immigration law where he provides a variety of immigration services and representation to the local community. He graduated from Rockhurst University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and business administration. In 2012, he received his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. In law school, he served as both a student-attorney and research assistant in the Immigration Clinic.