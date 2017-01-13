Newswise — California State University Channel Islands Professor of Environmental Science Sean Anderson, PhD says the VW emissions scandal, which is going into the criminal prosecution stage, is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the auto industry.

The new charges against Fiat Chrysler and the EU's inquiry into Renault now point to a more consistent problem within the auto industry.

The problem is, Anderson says, we are flooded with technology only a relative handful of people can understand.

We will see an increasing number of problems as no one seems to check the all-important "code," Anderson says.

To quote Carl Sagan: "Never before has technology been so powerful in our civilization and never before have there been so few people who can understand/master that technology."