 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Lonely Hearts and Your Health - UCLA Health Advisory

Article ID: 667732

Released: 13-Jan-2017 5:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Blood Disorders, Cancer, Cardiovascular Health, Heart Disease, Mental Health, Neuro
KEYWORDS
  • broken heart syndrome, UCLA, UCLA health, Heart Disease, Cancer,
  • Stroke, Loneliness
  • + Show More

    • Steve Cole, professor of medicine and psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, studies the science of loneliness.

    Lonely hearts and your health

    Newswise — If you are missing someone special with whom to share Valentine’s Day, it can leave you feeling lonely and down in the dumps. When those feelings of loneliness persist during the year, the health consequences may be significant, even shortening your life expectancy. Studies show that people who are chronically lonely have significantly more heart disease, are more prone to advanced cancers and strokes, and are more likely to develop neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Steve Cole, professor of medicine and psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, studies the science of loneliness.

    Contact; Leigh Hopper at lhopper@mednet.ucla.edu

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!