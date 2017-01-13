Lonely Hearts and Your Health - UCLA Health Advisory
Newswise — If you are missing someone special with whom to share Valentine’s Day, it can leave you feeling lonely and down in the dumps. When those feelings of loneliness persist during the year, the health consequences may be significant, even shortening your life expectancy. Studies show that people who are chronically lonely have significantly more heart disease, are more prone to advanced cancers and strokes, and are more likely to develop neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Steve Cole, professor of medicine and psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, studies the science of loneliness.
