Newswise — A rendering of in-situ bioprinting for craniofacial reconstruction, where a human is under a bioprinter. (Image credit: Christopher Barnatt, explainingthefuture.com.)

Ibrahim Tarik Ozbolat, associate professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State, has authored a new book titled “3D Bioprinting: Fundamentals, Principles and Applications,” published by Elsevier (Academic Press).

Bioprinting is an emerging field that is making a revolutionary impact on medical sciences, particularly in the area of additive biomanufacturing of tissue constructs, tissues and organs for use in transplantation, regenerative medicine, clinics and pharmaceutics.

The book provides the latest and most comprehensive information on the fundamentals, principles and applications of 3D bioprinting, while offering a deep look at almost all aspects of bioprinting: raw materials, processes, machine technology, products, applications and limitations. 3D Bioprinting also covers the future directions of 3D bioprinting such as 4D bioprinting and bioprinting de novo organs.

For bioengineers, tissue and manufacturing engineers, and medical doctors, 3D Bioprinting will provide practical guidance and enable them to understand the features of each bioprinting process, bioink and bioprinter types, and then select the appropriate process for a given application.

The book will also serve as a comprehensive resource that professionals, academics, students and researchers in biomedical engineering, industrial engineering, pharmaceuticals and 3D printing industries can consult.

Ozbolat, who is also an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Penn State, is affiliated with Penn State’s Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, Materials Research Institute, Center for Neural Engineering, and Center for Innovative Materials Processing through Direct Digital Deposition.

Click here for more information or to order the book.

Chris Spallino

cjs53@psu.edu