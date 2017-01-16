Newswise — Catherine Graves, a registered occupational therapist at Harris Health System, received the Horizon Award from the Texas Occupational Therapy Association. The award is given to a practitioner with less than five years of experience and who has made great contributions to the profession.

Graves, OTR, works in the mental health services at Harris Health’s Ben Taub Hospital. According to the association, the recipient must demonstrate exceptional contributions in some or all of the following areas:

-Community projects that positively affects the lives of persons served by the profession

-Active involvement in a leadership role in local/state professional organizations

-Advocacy for the profession or patients served by the profession

“This award validates the role of occupational therapy in mental health and emphasizes the high quality care delivered at Harris Health,” she says. “Recognition of this sort tells me I’m on the right track in my profession and motivates me to learn more and enact my ideas to better care for my patients.”

Graves has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Houston-Downtown and a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University at Houston. She’s been with Harris Health for two years and is proud to treat a diverse patient population.

Since entering the field, she has worked as an education chair for the association’s Gulf Coast East District. Additionally, she’s a clinical instructor and participates in an area high school professional mentorship program. She is currently conducting research on the effects of meditative exercise on hospitalized psychiatric patients.

Graves balances her professional life with various personal interests and causes. She is a foster home for a local animal rescue group, enjoys reading, traveling and is looking forward to setting a personal record in her third half-marathon this January at the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.