Newswise — Beginning in February, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) is launching the ninth Journal Club series of webinars. Based on member interest, the spring series will focus on the topic of Policies, Systems and Environmental Change Initiatives/Programs to Improve Health.

The webinars will host nutrition education and behavior researchers who will share their research and experiences focused on improving population health and wellness outcomes using policy, system and/or environmental change approaches. These informative educational workshops will provide valuable insights into research published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

Full details are online at https://www.sneb.org/journal-club-webinar-series/. Webinars will be conducted for the live audience each Monday at 12 Noon ET and recorded. Attendees will earn 1 CPE from the Commission on Dietetic Registration for each webinar. Virginia Quick, PhD, RD, Rutgers University, will moderate. SNEB Members attend webinars free as a benefit of membership. Non-member cost is $25.



Scheduled presenters:

February 6: “Preferred Healthy Food Nudges, Food Store Environments, and Customer Dietary Practices in 2 Low-Income Southern Communities,” by Stephanie B. Jilcott Pitts, PhD, East Carolina University.

February 13: “Measures of Retail Food Store Environments and Sales: Review and Implications for Healthy Eating Initiatives,” Karen Glanz, PhD, MPH, University of Pennsylvania.

February 27: “Framework to Assess Community Nutritionists’ Use of Environmental Strategies to Prevent Obesity,” Angela H. Lu, PhD, RD, Cornell University.

March 6: “From Policy to Practice-Implementation of Water Policies in Child Care Center in Connecticut,” by Ann E. Middleton, MPH and Kathryn E. Henderson, PhD, Yale University.

March 20: “Mealtime Structure and Responsive Feeding Practices are Associated with Less Fussiness and More Enjoyment,” by Elena Jansen, PhD, Queensland University of Technology.

March 27: “What Does Evidence-based Mean for Nutrition Educators?,” by Jamie S. Dollahite, PhD, Cornell University.

April 3: “Assessing the Environment for Support of Youth Physical Activity in Rural Communities,” by Kendra Kattelmann, PhD, RD, South Dakota State University and Christopher Comstock, MS, RD, South Dakota State University.

April 10: “An Ecological Approach to Exploring Rural Food Access and Active Living for Families With Preschoolers,” by Abby Gold, PhD, MPH, RD, North Dakota State University.

April 24: “Experiential Cooking and Nutrition Education Program Increases Cooking Self-Efficacy, Vegetable Consumption,” by Neile K. Edens, PhD, Common Thread.

May 1: “Influence of Teachers’ Health Behaviors on Operationalizing Obesity Prevention Policy in Head Start,” by Monica Kazlausky Esquivel, PhD, RDN, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.