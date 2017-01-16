 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Creighton Expert Available to Talk About Antibiotic Resistant Infections and Antibiotics

Article ID: 667766

Released: 16-Jan-2017 5:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Creighton University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Drug Resistance, Infectious Diseases
KEYWORDS
  • antibiotic resisistance, Infection Control

    • Newswise — Nancy Hanson, PhD, Director of Molecular Biology, Center for Research in Anti-Infectives & Biotechnology at Creighton University has been investigating the molecular mechanisms of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, with the goal of identifying targets for novel antibiotics.

    In addition, her laboratory has developed PCR-based diagnostics in collaboration with Streck Inc.,to detect resistance mechanisms that are difficult to detect with current phenotypic testing performed by the clinical microbiology laboratory.

    Hanson can be reached by phone or email; 402-280-5837
    email: ndhanson@creighton.edu. Studio interview available on the LTN Global Network at Creighton University studio.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!