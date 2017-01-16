Newswise — Nancy Hanson, PhD, Director of Molecular Biology, Center for Research in Anti-Infectives & Biotechnology at Creighton University has been investigating the molecular mechanisms of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, with the goal of identifying targets for novel antibiotics.

In addition, her laboratory has developed PCR-based diagnostics in collaboration with Streck Inc.,to detect resistance mechanisms that are difficult to detect with current phenotypic testing performed by the clinical microbiology laboratory.

