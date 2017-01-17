Newswise — WHAT: American University experts are available for commentary and analysis on a broad range of issues related to the inauguration of America’s 45th President, including placing election of Donald J. Trump in the broader context of U.S. history and politics, foreign and domestic policy, and the political and social context of the inauguration.

WHERE: In studio, in person on AU campus, via phone or Skype

WHEN: Jan. 17, 2017 – ongoing

WHO:

Chris Edelson, assistant professor of government, is the author of Power without Constraint: The Post 9/11 Presidency and National Security. He is available to discuss issues of presidential national security authority and Congress's role regarding national security and the use of military force, among other topics.

Betsy Fischer Martin, Executive-in-Residence at AU’s School of Public Affairs and the former longtime executive producer of Meet the Press, is an expert in political communications, and media and politics.

Jane Hall, professor of journalism, specializes in issues related to politics and media ethics, women in politics and media, young people and the news, and young people and politics.

Jennifer Lawless, director of American University’s Women and Politics Institute, is a nationally recognized expert on campaigns and elections, and women’s participation in the political process. Her latest book is Women on the Run: Gender, Media, and Political Campaigns in the Polarized Era.

Robert Lehrman, adjunct professor of public communication, is a former speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore and dozens of other Democratic political figures.

David Lublin, professor of government, is an expert on race and ethnicity, congressional elections, partisanship, redistricting, and electoral systems.

Anita McBride served as an assistant to President George W. Bush and chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush. She also served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. McBride has coordinated three presidential transitions and is actively involved in international women’s issues. McBride’s work at American University has led to a partnership with the National Archives and the White House Historical Association for a series of conferences focusing on the role of the First Ladies of the United States.

Eric Schnure, an adjunct professor of public communication, is a former speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore. He has served in senior roles in political and corporate communications, including, speechwriting in national political campaigns, while his work on political roasts led one reporter to call Schnure one of the “go-to guys” for political humor in Washington, D.C.

Elizabeth Sherman, assistant professor in the School of Public Affairs, is an expert on campaigns and elections, U.S. politics, women in politics, among other issues.

Leonard Steinhorn, professor of public communication, is an expert in U.S. politics, the presidency, strategic communication, culture and media, and recent U.S. history. Prof. Steinhorn will be on-the-ground in Philadelphia, PA.

James Thurber, director of American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, is a leading expert on campaigns and elections, presidential-congressional relations, and author of Obama in Office and American Gridlock: The Sources, Character and Impact of Political Polarization, among other highly-regarded political books and articles.

