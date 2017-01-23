Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nationwide Children’s Hospital and TaxSlayer will join efforts during the 2017 tax season. TaxSlayer, which provides online tax preparation software for electronic filing of federal and state tax returns, will donate 15 percent of new e-filers’ tax preparation fees to support life-saving research and care at Nationwide Children’s beginning Jan. 25.

“On behalf of our patients, families and staff, we are grateful to TaxSlayer for this new philanthropic partnership,” said Jim Digan, president of the Nationwide Children’s Foundation. “We are extremely appreciative to TaxSlayer for this opportunity and what it means to our mission to help kids everywhere.”

E-filing for the national online initiative will begin Jan. 25 and will run through Tuesday, April 18, the final day to file Internal Revenue Service Tax Returns in 2017.

“TaxSlayer is excited to begin this partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Brian Rhodes, President and CEO of TaxSlayer. “Together, we are creating a way that people can give back to a worthy cause while filing their taxes.”

For more information about Nationwide Children’s and TaxSlayer’s collaboration this tax season, please visit https://www.taxslayer.com/nationwide_childrens_hospital



