Newswise — Arlington, Va. -- The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Jan. 9 that would protect sports medicine professionals, including doctors of chiropractic (DCs), by ensuring their malpractice insurance is valid when they travel with teams across state lines. The Sports Medicine Licensure Clarity Act of 2017, H.R. 302, now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) worked with key members of the House to ensure chiropractors, along with other providers, were included in the bill’s final language. The initial version of the bill introduced in 2015 excluded DCs. The issue is important for the chiropractic profession since DCs are a vital part of integrated sports health teams at all levels of competition: high school, college and professional. Currently, all professional football teams, as well as 28 of the 30 major league baseball clubs, have a doctor of chiropractic as part of their medical training staff.

“Continuity of care for athletes is important as they cross state lines to compete, and this bill will help ensure they can be treated by health care professionals they have come to know and trust,” said ACA President David Herd, DC.

ACA thanks the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), and Ranking Member Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) for their work in bringing the legislation before the House.

ACA supports swift action by the Senate and looks forward to H.R. 302 reaching the president’s desk for final approval.

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional association in the United States representing doctors of chiropractic. ACA promotes the highest standards of ethics and patient care, contributing to the health and well-being of millions of chiropractic patients. Visit us at www.acatoday.org.