Going strong 50 years after receiving donor kidney transplants

Newswise — UCLA’s kidney transplant program, one of the nation’s largest, performed more kidney transplants in 2016 than any year in the program’s 57-year history. In late February, the program will mark that milestone with a private celebration, including some former patients like Denice Lombard, who received a life-saving kidney transplant at UCLA nearly 50 years ago. Lombard is one of the oldest living kidney transplant recipients in the U.S. Dr. Jeffrey Veale, an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a kidney transplant surgeon, can discuss issues related to organ donation and the importance of becoming a donor.

