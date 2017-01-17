 
As Thyroid Cancer Rates Rise, Focus on Detection - UCLA Health Advisory

    • Dr. Gregory Brent is a professor in residence in the departments of medicine and physiology and interim chief of the endocrinology division at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

    Newswise — Thyroid cancer typically affects more women than men and can be difficult to diagnose. Dr. Gregory Brent is a professor in residence in the departments of medicine and physiology and interim chief of the endocrinology division at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He is also a member of UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. He can discuss why thyroid cancer cases have spiked in recent years and the best treatment approach to manage this disease.

