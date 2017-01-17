Newswise — Washington, D.C. (January 17, 2017) – The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) has released the 2016 U.S. Medical Regulatory Trends and Actions Report. The report, published every two years, provides detailed and current information about the make-up, policies and work of state medical boards, as well as national aggregated data on physician licensure and discipline.

“As our health care environment continues to evolve, it is increasingly important that the public understands the role state medical boards play in protecting them,” said FSMB President and CEO Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP. “Thanks to the dedication of our member boards, this year’s expanded report is the most inclusive and informative resource to date. Our goal is to strengthen the engagement and participation between state medical boards and the public they serve.”

The report is structured in three sections, including background about the work of state medical boards, basic national discipline and licensing data, and detailed information about the make-up and policies of each state medical board.

The report also offers valuable information for consumers, aimed at helping them gather information about physicians, file complaints and utilize the services of their state medical board. In an effort to provide consumers with the greatest amount of useful information possible, Section III of the report has been expanded by more than a dozen new categories.

To download a copy of the 2016 U.S. Medical Regulatory Trends and Actions Report please click here.

