Multidisciplinary Neurosurgical Approach to Treating Cerebrovascular Disorders

Source Newsroom: University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

    Nicholas Bambakidis, MD, Director of the Neurological Institute at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

    Yin Hu, MD, neurosurgeon at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

    • Nicholas Bambakidis, MD, Director of the University Hospitals (UH) Neurological Institute, and fellow neurosurgeon Yin Hu, MD, from UH Cleveland Medical Center, use multidisciplinary approaches for treating cerebrovascular disorders, such as aneurysms and other cerebrovascular malformations.

    For patients with these disorders, the neurointerventional and neurosurgical teams at UH Cleveland Medical Center offer a full spectrum of treatment options including advances in endovascular therapy and a variety of dramatic advances achieved in non-invasive endovascular neurosurgeries. For select patients, the neurosurgery team also has taken lost arts such as brain bypass -- also known as extracranial to intracranial (EC-IC) bypass – and leveraged new technology such as fluorescent videoangiography to make brain bypass easier and safer.

    Nicholas Bambakidis, MD, bio:
    http://www.uhhospitals.org/find-a-doctor/bambakidis-nicholas-9205-11

    Yin Hu, MD, bio:
    http://www.uhhospitals.org/find-a-doctor/hu-yin-11758-11

    UH has a digital broadcast studio available.

