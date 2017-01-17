Newswise — Washington, DC — First-year medical students interested in exploring radiology — particularly women and minorities — may apply for a summer internship, sponsored by Nth Dimensions and the American College of Radiology (ACR).

“During this eight-week summer internship, medical students work side by side with experienced radiologists in academic or private practices, gaining first-hand clinical and research experience,” said Katarzyna Macura, MD, PhD, FACR, chair of the ACR Commission for Women and General Diversity.

As part of the program, medical students will prepare and defend poster presentations at the National Medical Association (NMA) annual convention and attend the ACR 2018 annual meeting. Applications are due Jan. 31. Candidate interviews will be held Feb. 8–March 8, and selected candidates will be notified by March 29. Orientation will be held June 2–4 at the ACR headquarters in Reston, Va. For more information, visit the Nth Dimensions website.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

To arrange an interview with any ACR member, please contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.

