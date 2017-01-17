 
Return to Article List

U-M Expert Can Comment on Nigerian Military Accidentally Bombing Camp Killing 50

Article ID: 667822

Released: 17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Michigan

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Guns and Violence, African News, International Law
KEYWORDS
  • Nigeria, Boko Haram, Bombing

    • Omolade Adunbi is a political anthropologist and an Associate Professor at University of Michigan. His areas of research explore issues related to resource distribution, governance, human and environmental rights, power, culture, transnational institutions, multinational corporations and the postcolonial state. He is the author of "Oil Wealth and Insurgency in Nigeria".
    Contact: 734.615.4339, oadunbi@umich.edu
    Bio link: myumi.ch/658rE

    Availability of broadcast studio and satellite uplink facility.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!