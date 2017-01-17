Omolade Adunbi is a political anthropologist and an Associate Professor at University of Michigan. His areas of research explore issues related to resource distribution, governance, human and environmental rights, power, culture, transnational institutions, multinational corporations and the postcolonial state. He is the author of "Oil Wealth and Insurgency in Nigeria".

Contact: 734.615.4339, oadunbi@umich.edu

Bio link: myumi.ch/658rE

Availability of broadcast studio and satellite uplink facility.