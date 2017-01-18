Newswise — Six of the DOE JGI’s researchers are among the most highly cited in the world. That’s according to the annual list compiled by Clarivate Analytics, formerly the IP & Science arm of Thomson Reuters. (Click here to see the full list.)

The 2016 list focused on Highly Cited Papers (defined in the Methodology section as “those that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science”) in science and social sciences journals indexed in the Web of Science Core Collection during the 11-year period between 2004 and 2014. A total of 3,000 Highly Cited researchers in 21 fields appear on the 2016 list.

Our congratulations to:

Fungal Genomics head Igor Grigoriev

Prokaryote Super Program head Nikos Kyrpides

Plant Program head Jeremy Schmutz

Research Scientist Natalia Ivanova

Sequencing QC/QA Lead Erika Lindquist

Systems Analyst Asaf Salamov

Some highlights from the papers each of these researchers worked on in the last year:

Igor Grigoriev, Asaf Salamov, and Erika Lindquist were part of a team that conducted a comparative genomic analysis of 29 yeasts, including 16 whose genomes were newly sequenced and annotated. Click here to read more about that project, which was published the week of August 15, 2016 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Jeremy Schmutz was part of the team that described cassava’s genetic diversity in a study published online August 17, 2016 in Nature. Click here to learn more about that project.

Nikos Kyrpides and Natalia Ivanova were part of the DOE JGI team that assessed the global distribution, phylogenetic diversity, and host specificity of viruses. Click here to read more about their work on uncovering global viral diversity, which was published online August 17, 2016 in Nature.

