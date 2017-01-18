Newswise — (New York, NY – January 18, 2017) – January is Thyroid Awareness Month, and physicians from the Head and Neck Institute at the Mount Sinai Health System want the public to know that regular self-examinations are critical for early detection of thyroid disease.

“The number of cases of thyroid cancer is rising and while in most cases, the outcomes of treatment are favorable, some patients present with disease that has progressed and may be more difficult to treat,” said Ilya Likhterov, MD, Assistant Professor, Otolaryngology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “While in most patients thyroid cancer develops without signs or symptoms, patients who have had significant exposure to radiation or who have first-degree family members with a history of thyroid cancer need to be especially cautious since they are at a higher risk. All patients must pay attention to sudden voice changes or masses in the neck.”

Thyroid disease affects roughly 200 million people worldwide. According to the American Thyroid Association, more than 20 million Americans have some type of thyroid disease and 60 percent of them are unaware of their condition. Women are five to eight times more likely to have thyroid problems. If left untreated and undetected, thyroid disease can cause depression, constant exhaustion, joint pain, muscle aches, weight gain, and hair loss.

The thyroid produces hormones that help the body regulate its metabolism, and when not working properly it can cause the body’s system to speed up (hyperthyroidism) or slow down (hypothyroidism). Symptoms of thyroid disease can gradually become severe without treatment.

How to Perform a Thyroid Neck Self-Exam

• Use a mirror and focus on the lower middle area of your neck, above the collarbones, and below the Adam’s apple (larynx). Your thyroid gland is located in this area of your neck.

• While focusing on this area in the mirror, tip your head back.

• Take a drink of water and swallow.

• As you swallow, look at your neck. Check for any bulges or protrusions in this area when you swallow. Reminder: Don’t confuse the Adam’s apple with the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland is located further down on your neck, closer to the collarbone. You may want to repeat this process several times.

• If you do see any bulges or protrusions in this area, see your physician. You may have an enlarged thyroid gland or a thyroid nodule and should be checked to determine whether cancer is present or if treatment for thyroid disease is needed.

Symptoms and Facts About Thyroid Disease

• Hyperthyroidism is an overactive thyroid and hypothyroidism is an underactive thyroid.

• Symptoms of hyperthyroidism are rapid weight loss, high blood pressure, anxiety, and insomnia.

• Symptoms of hypothyroidism are weak or slow heartbeat; muscular weakness; constant fatigue; weight gain; depression; slow reflexes; sensitivity to cold; thick, puffy, or dry skin; slowed mental processes and poor memory; and constipation.

• Goiter is another thyroid condition that causes a visibly enlarged thyroid gland, often causing difficulty swallowing or breathing.

• Thyroid cancer is the fifth most common cancer in women.

• The number of new cases of thyroid cancer is growing most rapidly among all cancers in both men and women, due to increased detection.

Patient Story

Army vet and father of a toddler Jag Sunkavalli, 33, is now recovering from thyroid cancer thanks careful diagnosing by Mount Sinai experts which was misdiagnosed by others experts. His story serves as a warning for the public to pay attention to symptoms, and highlights the need for screening. Jag noticed problems in 2014 at a visit to his primary care doctor. His lymph nodes were enlarged so his doctor ordered tests which came back normal. In the spring, Jag started to lose his hair; he felt tired and thought he had vitamin deficiency. He went to the doctor again, who said nothing was wrong. Then in the winter, he had a sore throat, and started to lose his voice. His wife forced him to go to the doctor again, who prescribed antibiotics for a viral infection. This year his lymph nodes were enlarged again, and an ultrasound in his neck showed he had thyroid cancer. He researched doctors in NYC and found Brett Miles, MD, Co-Chief of the Division of Head and Neck Cancer Surgery at the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Miles quickly realized Jag had advanced papillary thyroid cancer. It had spread to a lymph node in his chest (something that is rare in this disease), which required complex surgery to remove the cancer. After months of therapy Mr. Sunkavalli is now cancer free, but has to monitor his thyroid closely and get checkups every few months.

“After my scare, I urge everyone to do regular thyroid checks and to not ignore any symptoms, including changes in your hair and voice, because it could be something more dangerous than you realize,” said Mr. Sunkavalli.

“This case emphasizes that just because you’re young and healthy doesn’t mean you can’t be affected by thyroid cancer,” explained Dr. Miles. “Thyroid cancer is common in the young population (age 15 and up), so if you have lumps in your neck that you can’t explain it warrants evaluation.”

