Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Social Justice Initiative and College of Education will present a public forum to discuss challenges to public education in the U.S., the Fees Must Fall Movement in South Africa, as well as education under occupation as part of a yearlong seminar series.

WHEN:

Jan. 26

6 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East

750 S. Halsted St., Room 605

DETAILS:

The forum is part of “Geographies of Justice: A Scholarly and Public Dialogue Series about the Contested Terrain and Meaning of Freedom in the 21st Century World,” a yearlong seminar series exploring the meaning of freedom in three international and social contexts. Subjects in the series include Palestine/Israel since the 1967 war, apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa, and the U.S. Black Freedom Movement from 1960 to the present.

Panelists include:

Keron Blair, director and organizer, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools

Dayo Harris, vice principal, Village Leadership Academy

Pauline Lipman, UIC professor of educational policy studies

Mezna Qato, education scholar, University of Cambridge

Jesse Sharkey, vice president, Chicago Teachers Union

Salim Vally, educator and activist, University of Johannesburg

The seminar is funded by a grant from the Andrew G. Mellon Foundation.

Admission is free but online registration is required. For more information, call (312) 355-5922.