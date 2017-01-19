Political scientists well-versed in the power of the U.S. presidency and in American politics are available to discuss the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States.

Sean Richey is an associate professor of political science at Georgia State University and specializes in voting and elections, political communication, and political behavior. He is the author of “The Social Basis of the Rational Citizen: How Political Communication in Social Networks Improves Civic Competence” (Lexington Press, 2014), and has also authored articles on political discussion and persuasion.

He is available at srichey@gsu.edu and 404-413-6152. Direct mobile contact information is available to Newswise registrants who are logged into the system.

His biography and CV are available at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/sean-richey-2/.

Daniel P. Franklin is an associate professor of political science at Georgia State University and is an expert on executive power, political culture, presidential legacies, and the relationships between the presidency and Congress. He is also the author of “Pitiful Giants: Presidents in their Final Term” (Palgrave MacMillian, 2014), looking at the final terms of recent presidents and their legacies.

Franklin is available at dpfranklin@gsu.edu or 404-413-6182. His direct mobile contact information is available to Newswise registrants who are logged into the system.

His biography and CV are available at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/daniel-p-franklin/.

To find more political science researchers at Georgia State University, visit the Department of Political Science at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu. You can also follow the department on Twitter at @GSUPoliSci.

Need other faculty insight? Visit the Georgia State University News Hub at http://news.gsu.edu/experts or contact Jeremy Craig, Public Relations Coordinator, at jcraig@gsu.edu or 404-413-1374.